09/01/2023 12:01 pm EST • 1 min read

Did you know that stock market seasonality is real, and this time is usually one of the weakest times historically, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

That's exactly the time to prepare for a pullback. In this video, Luke breaks down the lack of breadth in the market...more importantly, why this pullback is ultimately a buying opportunity.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

