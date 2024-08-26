OPTIONS

08/26/2024 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

Sometimes, the indexes are chopping around and seem to be doing a whole lot of nothing, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

If you know what to look for, this can be a great moment to sell premium in the options market! In this trade review video, I go over my SPX 0 DTE iron fly, where I sold premium in the SPX on the day of expiration with the idea that the price would chop around the 5600 price point. I risked $390 and ended up making about $300 in the last hour of the trading session.

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.