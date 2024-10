GLOBAL

10/11/2024 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

For the first time in years, Chinese stocks are red-hot, thanks to sweeping new stimulus measures from the Chinese government and central bank, states Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network.

How can U.S. retail investors best profit from the trend? China investing expert Larry Cheung, CFA had the answer on the latest episode of the Cabot Street Check podcast

Watch more from the Cabot Wealth Network here.