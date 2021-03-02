CFRA's Simple Stock Strategy for Monthly Income

02/04/2021 7:15 pm EST

Focus: STRATEGIES

We have compiled a sample portfolio for a steady dividend stream; these stocks provide the potential for a consistent monthly payout, explains analyst Beth Piskora in CFRA Research's flagship newsletter, The Outlook.

Investors looking for income from their investments generally want that income to be paid regularly throughout the year.

To help investors accomplish this, we’ve grouped these 18 stocks according to the dates on which they usually pay quarterly dividends.

By purchasing just six of these issues — one in each time slot — you would receive two dividend checks per month.

We’ve gone one step further and identified exactly how many shares to purchase in order to receive monthly income of about $100.

For example, you could buy 45 shares of Alexandria Real Estate, 85 shares of Medtronic, 95 shares of AT&T, 250 shares of Jefferies, 30 shares of International Business Machines, and 20 shares of Lockheed Martin.

At recent prices, this sector diversified six-stock portfolio would cost $37,785 and provide annual income of about $1,200 for a yield of 3.2%, much higher than the S&P 500’s recent 1.5% yield.

Also, many of the stocks are Master List issues and all are ranked 4-STARS or 5-STARS for expected above-average price appreciation over the next 12 months. This portfolio is not tracked for performance.

