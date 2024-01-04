TECHNOLOGY

March Madness is upon us. That means 68 teams have been competing in the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament. But rather than try to pick the winners of all the games, try “Brodrick’s Madness” on for size instead and target the iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM), writes Sean Brodrick, editor at Weiss Ratings Daily.

Here’s a fun fact: The odds of filling out a perfect set of brackets are about one in 120 billion, according to the NCAA. It’s so hard, no one has ever successfully done it. At least not yet.

So, I have my own version of March Madness for you — one that’s much easier to win. Mine only has four entries — four ETFs that are poised for market-beating gains not only in March Madness, but also for the rest of the year.

Let’s call it Brodrick’s Madness because I’m crazy about all four of these picks. Importantly, the four contestants in Brodrick’s Madness are holding baskets of stocks leveraged to four of the biggest megatrends in the market.

I’ll cover ONE of them here: Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI isn’t just a new technological trend, it’s a game-changer that is going to reshape many things — how we work, interact, and invest. That’s just for starters.

The global AI market is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 15.8% through 2030. And it doesn’t hurt that the US government is shoveling money at the industry through the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.

One of the best funds to play this trend is the IGM. This fund has $4.14 billion in total assets and a Weiss Rating of “C.” It was also recently up 16.4% this year, beating the S&P 500’s 10% performance handily.

IGM doesn’t have “AI” in the name, but it has a roster of power players. They include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Recommended Action: Buy IGM.

