MARKETS

I’m back in the saddle here at “Top Pros’ Central” after wrapping up our Investment Masters Symposium Sarasota yesterday. It’s been a choppy week for the stock market, and that’s the case in the early going again today.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices are bouncing after hitting their lowest level since June. Gold and silver are flat, and the dollar is a bit lower along with Treasuries.

The week’s biggest economic news – the “official” November employment report – won’t hit until tomorrow. But the private ADP report yesterday showed the economy created only 103,000 jobs last month. That missed the average forecast of 128,000.

A separate report earlier in the week showed job openings fell to a two-and-a-half-year low in October, as you can see in this chart. Both increased speculation the Federal Reserve isn’t just done HIKING rates, but likely set to start cutting them in 2024.

U.S. Job Openings



Just how much is Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX worth? As a private company, it doesn’t have any publicly traded shares to track. But the company is reportedly considering a tender offer that would allow private stock held by insiders to change hands at a price of around $95. That would value the rocket launching company at around $175 billion.

Finally, the next time you’re in Paris on vacation, be prepared to savor the nation’s newest warm, delicious breakfast treat...the Krispy Kreme doughnut?? Yes, it’s true. The 100% American doughnut chain just opened its first outlet in the French capital, typically known for delights like pain au chocolate and flaky croissants. While traditionalists might be put off, younger Parisians are increasingly turning to American fare from fast-food chains like Five Guys burgers and Popeye’s fried chicken.