Los Angeles, CA, November 29, 2023 – MoneyShow Newswire — Positiviti Lending, a prominent micro-lending company dedicated to transforming lives through its micro-loan platform in Kenya, proudly announces its role as a Bronze Sponsor at the upcoming Money Show/Investment Master's Symposium. This event, titled "Prepare your portfolio for a crucial year ahead: 2024," will take place at the Hyatt

Regency Downtown in Sarasota, FL, from December 4 to 6, 2023.

As Positiviti Lending raises capital in North America to further support its impactful micro-loan platform in Kenya, the company is excited to be part of an event that focuses on preparing portfolios for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2024.

Key Details:

Event: Money Show/Investment Master's Symposium

Location: Hyatt Regency Downtown, Sarasota, FL

Date: December 4-6, 2023

Role: Bronze Sponsor

CEO Michal Asay expressed enthusiasm about the company's involvement, stating, "Positiviti Lending is dedicated to pioneering positive change through accessible micro-lending. Our participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the Money Show/Investment Master's Symposium aligns with our commitment to financial empowerment and global economic growth. We are eager to engage with industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts to explore the financial landscape of 2024."

Rudolfo Beltran, Vice President Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM, added, "Our micro-loan platform has already made a significant impact in Kenya, and with the support of our investors in North America, we aim to extend our reach and empower more individuals and businesses. The Investment Master's Symposium provides an excellent platform to share our insights and collaborate with like-minded professionals."

Chantal Freedman, Senior Vice President of Sales & Show Operations at the Money Show, shared her perspective on Positiviti Lending's sponsorship, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Positiviti Lending as a Bronze Sponsor at the Money Show/Investment Master's Symposium. Their dedication to fostering financial inclusivity aligns perfectly with the event's theme of preparing portfolios for the future. We anticipate valuable contributions from Positiviti Lending to enrich the symposium experience for our attendees."

Positiviti Lending invites all attendees to visit their booth during the Money Show/Investment Master's Symposium to learn more about their mission, the impact of their micro-loan platform, and the exciting opportunities for collaboration.

For more information about Positiviti Lending, please visit www.positivitilending.com.

About Positiviti Lending

Positiviti Lending is a leading micro-lending company committed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and businesses in Kenya. Through their innovative micro-loan platform, Positiviti Lending provides accessible and responsible financial solutions, empowering people to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

About the Money Show

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

Contact: Rudolfo Beltran

Positiviti Lending Phone: (314) 486-2517

Email: rbeltran@positivitilending.com