MIAMI, Florida — March 28, 2024 – MoneyShow Newswire —The MoneyShow organization has spent the past 43 years educating hundreds of thousands of investors and traders across the country and around the world. Now, we are pleased to announce that our inaugural Investment Masters Symposium Miami will run April 10-12, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel.

Over the course of three days, attendees, financial educators, and investment sponsors will gather for keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, networking receptions, and other events. All major asset classes and alternative investments will be covered, including stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. The goal: To help investors profit from “The Big Money Pivot” currently unfolding in markets and the economy.

In addition, Charles Payne, Host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne, will broadcast his hit show LIVE from the venue on Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Jim Iuorio and Bob Iaccino will record a segment of their hit podcast The Futures Edge on-site. Plus, Jon and Pete Najarian, Co-Founders of Market Rebellion, LLC, will distribute and sign copies of their new book It’s NOT an Option for attendees.

“We’re excited to bring our unique, interactive, and actionable Symposium series to Miami for the first time ever,” said Mike Larson, MoneyShow editor-in-chief and conference host. “With stocks, gold, Bitcoin, and other assets at or near record highs, not to mention many investors turning to alternatives for greater profit and income, we can’t wait to provide today’s active investors and traders with the expert guidance and recommendations they’re seeking.”

Featured financial experts in the speaker lineup include:

Kevin Maloney, President/CEO, Property Markets Group

Eric Bolling, Host, Newsmax

Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist, Bianco Research, LLC

Peter Schiff, Chief Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Asset Management

Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Kathryn Vera, Chief Investment Strategist, StoneX

John Carter, Founder and Chairman, Simpler Trading

Featured presentations and panel topics include:

The Fed, the Election, and Your Portfolio — What to Do Now

Are the "Magnificent Seven" About to Become the Seven Dwarfs (And Is There a Snow White)?

The Greatest Story Ever Sold: The Impact of Passive Investing on Asset Markets

Crypto, Commodities, & Other Alternatives to Explore in ‘24

Stock Market Trends & Transitions: Investing in the New Cycle

Profiting in Real Estate as Powell Pivots

An Invitation to the AI Super Boom

For complete details on the Miami event, visit www.miamisymposium.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers at this year’s event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

