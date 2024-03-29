Mike Turner, President, will present the company’s breakthrough dual-direction trading methodology that has proven to consistently generate a 17-year average annual return of over 40% in both bull and bear markets.

AUSTON, TX – March 29, 2024 – MoneyShow Newswire – Turner Capital Investments, LLC will co-sponsor the upcoming Investment Masters Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami, FL this coming April 10-12, 2024.

Mike Turner, President, will present the company’s breakthrough dual-direction trading methodology designed to substantially grow client capital in both bull-trending markets and in bear-trending markets utilizing the company’s proprietary total market index and its rules-based market trend indicators that provide incredibly accurate entry and exit dates for any market.

The methodology is called the Total Market Dual-Direction Investment Methodology and utilizes actively-traded 2x leveraged ETFs in bull markets and the inverse of those leveraged ETFs in bear markets.

Turner Capital uses its proprietary rules-based market momentum recognition algorithms applied to its one-of-a-kind Total Market Index, to make all investment decisions. These methodologies are unique to the investing world as they ignore traditional and obsolete buy-and-hold strategies, the 60/40 portfolio strategy, the passe’ technical chart pattern analysis that believes in the fallacy of past performance equals future returns. Purposely, the trend-based methodology ignores analyst reports, company fundamentals, and individual stock picking strategies. Turner Capital focuses on the current trend of the market and relies on the mathematical fact that the current market trend will continue exactly and explicitly until it doesn’t.

And unlike the typical asset management world, Turner Capital clients know they are not afraid to move 100% to cash when well-defined market trends are not in play; something that his high net-worth clients strongly appreciate.

This means trading decisions are unbiased and totally unemotional. The beauty of this methodology is how clinical the decision-making process is and how unaffected it is by current events.

An example of how this momentum-based strategy successfully navigates market surprises is to see how it performed in the 2020 Covid pandemic. The Turner Capital momentum-based strategy triggered an exit to cash just two weeks before the “Covid Crash” in February of 2020, and got the Turner Capital clients back into the market just two weeks after the bottom of the crash in April of 2020; completely missing the 35% dropoff in the market and putting all the gains they had earned prior to the crash, right back to work in a highly discounted market.

100% of the move out of and back into the market surrounding the Covid crash was based on Turner Capital’s Total Market dual-direction trading methodology. No one knew that the Covid crash was imminent; in fact most of the investment world was totally unprepared for a crash in February of 2020. Turner’s clients were able to completely avoid the Covid bear market and get back in the market at bargain prices post the Covid-19 crash of 2020!

Turner Capital offers two dual-direction portfolio models:

The TMI-2x: This model utilizes a 50/50 mix of the 2x S&P 500 ETF (SSO) and the 2x Nasdaq 100 ETF (QLD) in bull cycles and the 2x S&P 500 Inverse ETF (SDS) and the 2x Nasdaq 100 Inverse ETF (QID) in bear cycles. When neither a bull nor bear cycle is in play, the model is in high-yielding money-market mutual funds currently paying well over 5%. The TMI-1x: This model utilizes a 50/50 mix of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) in bull cycles and the S&P 500 Inverse ETF (SH) and the Nasdaq 100 Inverse ETF (PSQ) in bear cycles. When neither a bull nor bear cycle is in play, the model is in high-yielding money-market mutual funds currently paying well over 5%.

Interested investors can visit the company’s website at www.turnercapital.com to start a dialog with the Turner Capital staff. The minimum account size is $250,000. Client capital is managed using individually managed accounts and not in a pooled fund. The capital is highly liquid with the ability for clients to withdraw or deposit cash at any time. Funds are custodied at Schwab.

About Turner Capital Investments

Turner Capital is a fiduciary asset management firm, founded in 2007 by Mike Turner. Mike Turner’s background is engineering (Civil), computer science, and finance. He is the primary architect of the science, algorithms, and math behind the analytical dual-direction methodology and software systems used at Turner Capital. He is a disciplined and formulaic trader who relies heavily upon these software systems. Mike is the author of the very popular books, 10-The Essential Rules for Beating the Market and Rule 1 of Investing. Mike is a frequent guest speaker and lecturer to large financial groups nationwide.

For more information, contact:

Amy Goodwin

(855) 678-8200

amy.goodwin@turnercapitalinvestments.com