MIAMI, Florida — April 3, 2024 — MoneyShow Newswire — Positiviti Lending, a pioneering micro-lending company committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide, is honored to announce its Bronze Sponsorship at The Money Show - Investment Master's Symposium, scheduled to be held at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami, from April 10th to 12th, 2024.

With a firm commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting small businesses, Positiviti Lending is dedicated to making a positive impact on underserved communities. The company's microloan platform in Kenya stands as a testament to this commitment, providing accessible and affordable financial solutions to aspiring entrepreneurs, thereby driving economic growth and empowerment in the region.

CEO Michal Asay shares his excitement about the Bronze Sponsorship and the opportunity to showcase Positiviti Lending's mission at The Money Show - Investment Master's Symposium. "Our microloan platform in Kenya has demonstrated the transformative power of microfinance in uplifting underserved communities. We are proud to be a Bronze Sponsor at this esteemed event, where we can highlight the positive impact of our initiatives and explore avenues for further collaboration in advancing financial inclusion," says Asay.

Rudolfo Beltran, Vice President Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM, echoes Asay's sentiments, emphasizing the company's dedication to driving positive change through its micro-lending efforts. "Positiviti Lending is committed to creating opportunities for individuals who have traditionally been excluded from the financial system. Our participation as a Bronze Sponsor at The Money Show - Investment Master's Symposium reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and prosperity of underserved communities," says Beltran.

Aaron West, President at The Money Show, expresses appreciation for Positiviti Lending's dedication to making a difference. "Positiviti Lending's commitment to financial empowerment aligns perfectly with the ethos of The Money Show - Investment Master's Symposium. We are delighted to have them as a Bronze Sponsor and commend their efforts in creating positive change through their microloan platform in Kenya," says West.

Positiviti Lending looks forward to leveraging its participation at The Money Show - Investment Master's Symposium to further amplify its mission of fostering financial inclusion and supporting underserved communities. The event provides an excellent platform to connect with stakeholders who share the company's vision of creating a more equitable and prosperous future.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Positiviti Lending representatives during the Money Show/Traders Expo, please contact:

Rudolfo Beltran Jr.

Vice President, Head of Sales, Marketing & CRM

rbeltran@positivitilending.com

314-486-2517

For more information about Positiviti Lending, please visit www.positivitilending.com.

About Positiviti Lending:

Positiviti Lending is a micro-lending company committed to empowering entrepreneurs through accessible and affordable financial solutions. With a focus on emerging markets, Positiviti Lending aims to drive positive economic impact by fostering financial inclusion and supporting the growth of small businesses.

About the Money Show

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.