“The Big Money Pivot - West” Event to Focus on the Outlook for Stocks, Federal Reserve Policy, the 2024 Election, Plus Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Alternatives

Burlingame, Calif., April 25, 2024 – MoneyShow Newswire—MoneyShow is pleased to announce it will soon return to the San Francisco Bay Area for its first investor conference since the pandemic. The Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley will run May 7-9, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, and feature three days of expert guidance and recommendations for hundreds of individual investors and traders.

“Our firm has helped educate hundreds of thousands of investors over the last 43 years, and we’re thrilled to return to the San Francisco area in 2024,” remarked Mike Larson, MoneyShow editor-in-chief and Symposium host. “After a strong first quarter for stocks, gold, Bitcoin, and other assets, investors are clamoring for guidance about what lies ahead and how to profit. Our experts stand ready to provide it to them.”

Featured financial experts in the speaker lineup include Edward Yardeni, President, Yardeni Research...Sydney Armani, Chairman and CEO, Fintech World Group...Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist and Managing Director, Stifel Financial...Howard Tullman, General Managing Partner, G2T3V, LLC...Jeremiah Owyang, Founding Partner, Blitzscaling Ventures...and Mike Green, Portfolio Manager and Chief Strategist, Simplify Asset Management.

Among the presentations and panel discussion sessions are 2024 Outlook: Don’t Count Your Chickens Before They Hatch...The INTEREST RATE Pivot: As Fed Policy Shifts, Target These Stocks, Sectors, & ETFs for Greater Profit...Every Dollar You'll Make in the Next 10 Years Is Still on This List...12 Surprising Stocks Winning the Great Digital Transformation...and AI Odyssey: Charting Horizons in the Future of Artificial Intelligence.

For complete details on the Silicon Valley event, visit https://www.siliconvalleyims.com. Or for other questions and assistance in arranging on-site interviews with expert speakers, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323.

