01/18/2024 12:40 pm EST • 1 min read

Chris Camillo is founder of DumbMoney.TV and @DumbMoneyLive on YouTube.

In this episode, which you can access here, Chris explains how he is an individual investor who quit his “day job” years ago to focus on markets. Now, he and his co-hosts use “Social Arbitrage” to prosper.

The general idea? Use social media platforms and community-based input, discussion groups, and “boots on the ground” insights to identify important trends just a few steps ahead of Wall Street. Then invest in the companies which are best positioned to capitalize on them. In Chris’ words, “The best observational investors are just ordinary people.”

We then pivot to a discussion of how the social media landscape has changed over the years, with different platforms becoming more (or less) valuable over time. For instance, Chris says he finds TikTok more valuable than Twitter/X for social arb research now.

He also expands on some of his recent videos and Shorts, explaining when, why, and how someone can invest aggressively to boost returns…why it’s important to view every dollar for the hundred dollars that it can and should be...and what is so important about “bucketing” risk capital properly.

Finally, Chris provides a preview of what he’ll discuss at the Investment Masters Symposium Miami, set for April 10-12 at the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!