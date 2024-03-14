STOCKS

03/14/2024 11:00 am EST • 2 min read

Mish Schneider is chief strategist at MarketGauge.com and Kenny Polcari is chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth. Both sat down with me at the 2024 MoneyShow/TradersEXPO Las Vegas to share their take on stocks, sectors, commodities, and more in this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast twofer.

In the episode, which you can watch here, Mish kicks things off by sharing her “still photograph” theory on the markets and the economy, noting that “everything's pretty good” with earnings, interest rates, and growth stocks, even if we have issues with government debt and lingering inflation.

She doesn’t think the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates a bunch in 2024, but remains firmly in the “no landing” camp on the economy regardless. When it comes to market opportunities, she thinks the “all about me” trend will create opportunities in sectors like consumer discretionary and biotechnology, while gold, silver, copper, and other commodities may have “Supercycle potential.”

Next, Kenny lays out his case for why the Fed should not cut rates AT ALL this year – and that from a historical perspective, there’s nothing wrong with them hanging around 5%-5.5%. Markets can handle it. He expects some near-term chop and consolidation after the big run and valuation ramp we've had in groups like technology, but cautions investors not to overreact to it.

Kenny then goes on to explain why he likes healthcare and industrials, and why small and mid caps could be poised for a nice move. He then lays out his case for why the S&P 500 should finish the year up at least 10% – and why investors should be buying for the long-term if election or geopolitical headlines create short-term chaos.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!