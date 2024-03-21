STOCKS

Ed Yardeni is president of Yardeni Research, as well as a markets and economics expert with decades of experience on Wall Street. He is also the driving force behind www.yardeniquicktakes.com, a comprehensive investment research and commentary website.

In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, Ed explains why he’s so positive on the outlook for the stock market – something that earned him the nickname “Wall Street’s Most Bullish Forecaster” in a recent article.

Ed believes we aren’t in a recession and we won’t be in a recession anytime soon. He sees the Federal Reserve only cutting interest rates twice in 2024 – if that – but believes markets can handle that just fine. Ditto for the “resilient” economy. One thing that has helped: The Fed has gotten better at “Whac-a-Mole” in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, intervening to keep things like the early-2023 bank failures from spiraling out of control and leading to a massive credit crunch.

Ed goes on to share a truly contrarian take on commercial real estate...his three favorite sectors for the quarters ahead...why this environment looks like the mid-1990s...and the one thing that DOES worry him most right now. Finally, he lays out a roadmap for why we should see the S&P 500 hit 5,400 by year end, 6,000 a year later, and 6,500 in 2026.

