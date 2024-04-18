STOCKS

04/18/2024 11:00 am EST • 2 min read

Jeff Hirsch is editor-in-chief of The Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor, while JC Parets and Steve Strazza are the founder and director of research at All Star Charts, respectively. In this lively, entertaining, and actionable MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we give viewers a 360-degree review of the market action so far in 2024...and what investors and traders should expect in the months to come.

We start by talking about the technical and seasonal outlook for stocks, including why 2024 is NOT the same as 2023 when it comes to market composition and breadth. We also discuss what impact the upcoming presidential election should have on stocks and how and why Q2 could be rockier than Q1 – making it a “wait it out” period, according to Steve. The action in copper, energy, and gold gets dissected next, with JC noting that bull markets in commodities usually “last for a decade or two. They don’t last for two or three years.”

We move on to talk about waning momentum in the technology sector, the response of financial stocks to recent earnings reports, and whether traditionally defensive groups like utilities offer opportunity (or not). We talk about promising options trading techniques in this environment, including why iron condors can make sense. We chat about several stocks that look like good “buys” even with recent turmoil. And we discuss alternative investments like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and what should happen with them down the road.

Finally, we review the recent MoneyShow conference in Miami that all three experts spoke at – and what attendees at the upcoming Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley, set for May 7-9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, can expect from the next round of experts there. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!