TECHNOLOGY

Howard Tullman is general managing partner at G2T3V, LLC, while Keith Fitz-Gerald is principal at the Fitz-Gerald Group. Both experts have decades of experience analyzing and investing in private and public technology companies, and they sat down for an engaging MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode (which you can watch here) to explain the current state of play in the sector.

We dive first into the regulatory environment and how “Big Tech” companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are facing more scrutiny from Washington, as well as how smaller competitors and startups need to approach the big boys to survive and thrive.

Next, the conversation pivots to some of the innovative tech developments impacting productivity and business practices in industries as diverse as customer service/call centers and health care – as well as the not-so-helpful “wasted effort box” stuff that doesn’t give us the “seamless technology a la Star Trek” we really want.

We then cover interesting developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the evolving tech sector work environment, the advice Howard gives his portfolio companies, and more. Plus, both Howard and Keith weigh in on the investment windows of various tech investing firms – and how it doesn’t always align with what companies seeking investment really need. Toward the end of the segment, they share some practical guidance for stock investors looking to capitalize on pullbacks in the tech sector, as well as those looking to take a more defensive posture.

Finally, both Howard and Keith share a sneak peek of what they’ll tell attendees at the Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley, set for May 7-9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Click here to register.

Enjoy the segment – and I’ll be back in touch with my next podcast in a week!