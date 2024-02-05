OPTIONS

Danielle Shay is VP of Options at Simpler Trading, as well as chief commentator on the trader education website www.fivestartrader.com. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, she joins me for a deep dive discussion on options trading tactics and stock market trends.

Danielle first covers the loss of momentum in sectors like technology and financials over the last few weeks. She notes how high expectations were heading into Q1 earnings...but how company executives like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon have shared more muted outlooks on their operations.

In tech, she says: “We knew the crazy train wasn’t going to go on forever” in stocks like Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). But as long as one key sector – and an ETF that tracks it – holds up, she thinks there’s still a shot we go higher over the longer term. We also discuss energy, gold, and profit opportunities in commodity stocks.

The rest of the conversation focuses on Danielle’s specialty: Options trading tactics and techniques. She explains how and why she focuses on pattern recognition in general and “the squeeze” in particular. She covers how to profit from sentiment extremes, using a recent series of real-life Tesla Inc. (TSLA) trades as examples. Plus, she discusses options spread trading – and why options butterflies are particularly useful to her.