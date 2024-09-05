FOREX

05/09/2024 11:00 am EST • 2 min read

Boris Schlossberg is Co-Founder of BKForex.com, as well as a long-time commentator on currency market trends. In this MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, we take a trip around the forex world, talking about forces driving the dollar, the yen, the Chinese yuan, and other world currencies.

Boris starts by discussing his expectations for Federal Reserve policy, the impact of the wealth effect on the US economy, and where the greenback stands vis-à-vis the other majors. He explains why the Japanese are fighting a “hopeless battle” by intervening heavily to support the 160 dollar-yen level – and also why chatter about the collateral damage of unwinding yen carry trades is overblown.

Next, we cover the Chinese yuan devaluation, how it’s helping crank up China’s export machine again, but why a key negative side effect could prompt Chinese officials to push back. The conversation then pivots to the outlook for alternative stores of value like gold AND how pricing dynamics in the oil market (interestingly enough) are impacting the precious metal. Boris also outlines why he thinks it’ll be a choppy summer for stocks...but why once THIS happens, equities could get back on track.

Finally, Boris expounds on the explosion in retail prop trading. He believes it’s a positive development – provided traders take the time to educate themselves and practice by paper trading before diving headlong into the markets with real money. Boris closes by previewing his presentation on the prop trading phenomenon at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium Las Vegas, set for Aug. 1-3, 2024 at the Paris Las Vegas. Click here to register.

