05/16/2024 11:00 am EST • 1 min read

Edward Yardeni is president of Yardeni Research. José Torres is senior economist at Interactive Brokers. Both market experts joined me for a MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast episode, which you can watch here, recorded from the floor of the Investment Masters Symposium Silicon Valley last week. Our goal? To talk growth, spending, and where investors should put their money in the rest of 2024.

Ed started by explaining the economy’s resilience in the face of higher interest rates – including the one thing Baby Boomers are doing to keep growth chugging along. He still thinks inflation will cool and recommends that the Fed should “take the rest of the year off.” José weighs in next on why financial conditions remain “quite buoyant, quite loose” and the one thing the Fed is “implicitly accepting” that works in favor of bullish investors.

The conversation then shifts to banking sector credit risk and commercial real estate delinquencies...why short-term beats long-term when it comes to fixed-income investing...and which stock market groups and investing styles the two experts like. Ed closes things out by naming the best “shock absorber” for investors in this market – and the one big risk that could derail his bullish outlook.

