Trade of the Week: SPCE

01/19/2021 10:15 am EST

Focus: OPTIONS

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has been a popular stock this past year, but it got a huge boost this past week, says Jay Soloff of Investors Alley.

SPCE jumped 20% on news that ARK Invest will be creating a new space ETF. ARK ETFs are quite heavily traded, so being added to any of the ETFs is generally a boon for the companies selected. SPCE is focused on commercial space flight and research and is certainly a speculative company to invest in. However, plenty of traders have loaded up on SPCE calls—which tends to be a bullish signal—especially after the ARK news.

Learn more about Jay Soloff at Investors Alley.