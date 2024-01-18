PRECIOUS METALS

With interest rates likely coming down in 2024, it’s going to boost many of the markets. The two sectors we like best are the metals-related markets and the stock market. All things concerned, our top pick is physical gold and/or the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), say Mary Anne and Pamela Aden, editors of The Aden Forecast.

There are many reasons why gold is set to head higher in 2024. On the fundamental side, demand is surging and central banks alone are buying the most gold since 1967. The ever-growing, unprecedented debt load, concern about the global financial system, wars, and overall uncertainty are all very bullish for gold because it is the ultimate safe haven.

Gold has actually been in a bull market rise since 2015 and it recently hit new bull market highs. This, as well as its other technical indicators, are all pointing to growing momentum and surging prices ahead.

This means silver, and gold and silver shares, will move up, too. Good luck. Increasingly, it looks like it’s going to be a good year for investors, and we wish you the best.

