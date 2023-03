OPTIONS

03/27/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

This video explains how to enter and calculate closing a weekly put trade after rolling up in the same week, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

A viewer previously wrote, “In the attached hypothetical example, can you explain how to enter and calculate closing a weekly put trade after rolling up in the same week using the Trade Management Calculator?”

