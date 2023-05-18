FUTURES

05/18/2023 10:15 am EST • 1 min read

Bill Baruch and Oliver Sloup, Co-Owners of Blue Line Futures discuss last week's trade setup and break down what's on their radar this week.

Initial Jobless Claims at 242k versus 254k expected, and Continuing Claims at 1.799 million, breaking 1.8 million for the first time since March 30. Fresh May Philly Fed Manufacturing was less-worse than expected at -10.4 versus -19.8, up from -31.3 in April. On Monday NY Empire State Manufacturing was -31.8 versus -3.7 expected, crashing from +10.8 in April.

Learn more about Bill Baruch at Blue Line Futures.