TECHNOLOGY

Following institutional footprints is how to find outlier stocks like Super Micro Computer (SMCI), states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Many people see a rangebound market and think there's no opportunity. They are dead wrong. These are the types of environments where outlier stocks reveal themselves. Today we cover our Top 20 list. This list is how to find outlier stocks like Super Micro Computer. The best-performing stocks have a tailwind of demand for their shares. We also cover one of the worst performing names Enviva (EVA), which has been under heavy sell pressure for months.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.