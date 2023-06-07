ETFs

07/06/2023 12:00 pm EST • 1 min read

ETFs are super popular. Have you ever wondered how to trade ETFs like a pro, ask Jason Bodner and Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Big investors like registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial advisors (FAs) trade massive ETF blocks. Jason and Lucas discuss what it was like handling these large ETF orders on the trading desks...and how they impacted stocks.

Most ETF trading used to be handled on the phones. Now it's automated. Whether it's dark pools, electronic trading, or block trading—our system can detect when a big player is making a move in an ETF.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.