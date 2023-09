REAL ESTATE

09/01/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

In his Jackson Hole comments, Jerome Powell said the housing market is "picking back up," states Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network.

Is it? We asked housing expert and longtime Cabot investment analyst Nancy Zambell that question on the latest edition of the Cabot Street Check podcast.

