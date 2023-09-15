STOCKS

09/15/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

The bears are worried about higher yields. Today, we’ll show you why rising interest rates won’t kill stocks, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Sticky inflation is at the heart of the bear case. It’s why the Fed may have to keep tightening. It’s also the primary reason interest rates are rising again. And it’s why the dollar is up. Luke covers Alec Young's Macro article highlighting what the bears miss about inflation. If you're worried about rising interest rates derailing stocks, history says don't! Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market. While there are no guarantees with investing, history does give clues.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.