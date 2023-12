OPTIONS

12/07/2023

When initiating our PMCC trades, we must make sure the long and short call strikes meet our specific initial trade structuring formula, states Alan Ellman of The Blue Collar Investor.

This equation is explained and used with a real-life example with SPY. Measuring time-value components is critical to all aspects of these trades.

