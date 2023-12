STOCKS

12/11/2023 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Chris Preston and Brad Simmerman of Cabot Wealth Network sit down with Mary Ellen McGonagle.

On the latest episode of Street Check, Mary Ellen McGonagle, Senior Director of Equities for Simpler Trading, highlighted her favorite "pockets" and sectors of the market as we enter 2024.

Learn more about Cabot Wealth Network here.