TECHNICAL

Stocks won't go up forever. Big Money Index Indicator says expect S&P 500 (SPX) pullback soon, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Lucky for us, our unique research lens has a data-driven forecasting ability. And right now, the yellow light is flashing, signaling a near-term pullback is expected. The Big Money Index (BMI) often leads the market, falling well before other major indexes.

Money flows point to buying slowing which could impact the S&P 500 index. This powerful historical study offers guidance on how to prepare in the weeks and months ahead. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

To learn more about Lucas Downey, visit Mapsignals.com.