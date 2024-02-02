TECHNOLOGY

Should you buy software & semiconductor stocks in 2024? One ultra-bullish omen says yes, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

If you're surprised at the thrust in Super Micro Computer (SMCI), NVIDIA (NVDA), and other semiconductor stocks, don't be. After a belated new all-time high in the S&P 500, these areas surge in the months after. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading. We use data to help us make sense of the market. While there are no guarantees with investing, history does give clues.

