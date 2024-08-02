MARKETS

Our data says a stock market selloff is coming, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

As we fall out of overbought conditions, the S&P 500 tends to struggle. We can note how a stock market selloff is likely once the Big Money Index (BMI) falls below 80%. Using this proprietary indicator is how to best predict stock market movement. But, after a positive January for the market, history shows how the rest of the year tends to see strong market-beating gains. This playbook is simple. Buy the dip in 2024. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

