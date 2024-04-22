INDUSTRIALS

Today, we’re going to do a data dive looking at the overall state of the market, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Our Big Money Index is breaking down to fresh lows. But that isn’t stopping outlier stocks from racing higher. One of the distinctive places we see tons of inflows is industrial firm Core & Main (CNM) Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

