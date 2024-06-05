SPECULATION

05/06/2024

The buyers’ strike continues. Money flows and history suggests we’re entering a season of volatility, states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

The Big Money Index (BMI) tends to spell trouble for stocks over the near term. Luke dives into the data, history indicates we’ll have to ride through more bumps before the market pumps. Investors are facing a tough seasonal period in the coming weeks for the S&P 500 index. But don't get too bearish. You'll want to buy stocks on the dip!

Keep in mind this is not personal advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

