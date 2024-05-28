TRADING TOOLS

05/28/2024 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

Here’s how to find the most powerful winning AI stocks like Celestica (CLS), states Lucas Downey of Mapsignals.com.

Celestica Inc. is a tech hardware company that is benefiting from the PC upgrade cycle refreshed for AI Back on July 11, 2023, we noticed unusual buying in CLS alongside a very favorable earnings outlook. At the time, analysts estimated that their 2024 EPS would amount to $2.22. Staying ahead of the crowd is the edge you need to succeed in trading.

Remember this is not personal investment advice of any kind. This video is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Our focus is to help investors make sense of markets with data.

