TRADING

Netflix (NFLX) has been at the top of my radar for the past few months due to its trend and relative strength, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

This is primarily for trading only versus investments because I don’t invest in stocks at new all-time highs. With this ticker, I added some put credit spreads and bullish butterflies. Check out my analysis in the video below!

