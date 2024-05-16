TECHNOLOGY

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced its most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to date, including Gemini 1.5 Flash, which can summarize conversations, capture images and video, and even extract data from documents and tables. Meanwhile, Roaring Kitty may have created an entirely new generation of bag holders, writes Keith Fitz-Gerald, editor of 5 With Fitz.

GOOGL also announced Gemini 1.5 Pro, which can make sense of up to 1,500 pages or summarize up to 100 emails. Not to be outdone, open AI has announced its newest AI model GPT 4.0, while Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Q Business is moving forward, too.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)



Not for nothing, rumors are flying that Apple Inc. (AAPL) may onboard some version of Chat GPT, even though it's already supposedly working with Gemini. For what it’s worth, I think Apple could be using all this as a smoke screen for its own native AI, built on Apple chips, of course. That would be consistent with Apple’s MO. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is still the undisputed heavyweight.

I hope you’re on board one way or another. There is no doubt in my mind that AI will go down as one of the greatest single investing opportunities in recorded human history, if not THE biggest. Kelly Evans about fell over the first time I said that on CNBC a while back, but the narrative is working its way around these days.

Meanwhile, the casino – oops, sorry, the financial market – is evidently still full of punters. Net retail investor inflows – meaning how much money came rushing into the recent meme stock buzzsaw – are down significantly from 2021 when meme-mania last captured the investing public’s fancy.

Still, Roaring Kitty’s musings turned markets upside down. I’ve heard that both stocks – AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) and GameStop Corp. (GME) – were halted 34 times because conditions were so nuts. Not surprising considering the tally for those caught offsides may now exceed $1B. And counting.

While I hope that everybody who played along made out like proverbial bandits, I suspect we’ll find that an entirely new generation of bag holders has been created. Situations like this make it abundantly clear why risk management should be an integral part of the purchasing process, not an afterthought which is how most investors think about it if they think about it at all.

Subscribe to 5 With Fitz here…