MARKETS

Jim Welsh of Macro Tides sits down with Blake Morrow to discuss the markets after the end-of-month and end-of-quarter flows dominated this week.

Jim highlights some key points that the markets should focus on. He looks at the two-year yield in treasuries and also notes that the corporate distress is mismatched with fundamentals. He also notes that the Regional Bank Index (KRE) remains under pressure despite the recovery in stocks.

Learn more about Jim Welsh at MacroTides.com.