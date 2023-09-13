OPTIONS

The put/call ratio is extended, meaning the market is ripe for a short-covering rally at any time, says Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

Identifying a short-covering rally is about identifying a recipe. The recipe itself may take a while to come into play, but when it takes off, you want to be ready. Being ready means having a short list of tickers you want to jump on for the best opportunity. I’m eyeing an opportunity in Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA).

Learn more about why and how in the video below:

