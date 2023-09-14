TOOLS

Investing in stocks that pay dividends can be a rewarding strategy for those seeking both income and long-term growth, states Konstantin Rabin of LearnFX.

Dividend stocks offer regular cash payouts to investors, providing a steady stream of income that can be particularly valuable during economic downturns. However, it's important to note that not all dividend stocks possess the same qualities, making it a complex endeavor to pinpoint the most suitable options. This is where the stock screener proves invaluable, as it assists dividend investors in recognizing stocks with strong yields and dependable dividend payouts.

In this article, we'll explore the world of dividend investing and how stock screeners can be a powerful tool in your quest for reliable income.

Understanding Dividend Investing

Before delving into the intricacies of stock screeners, it's important to understand the basics of dividend investing. When a corporation generates profits, it faces the decision of either reinvesting those earnings into its operations or disbursing them to its shareholders as dividends. These dividend payments are usually made on a per-share basis, and the specific amount can fluctuate significantly from one company to another.

The objective of dividend investors is to construct a portfolio comprising stocks of companies renowned for their consistent dividend payments and a track record of augmenting those disbursements over the years. This approach can provide a reliable source of income, often referred to as "passive income," as it requires little ongoing effort once the investments are in place.

Challenges in Dividend Investing

While the concept of dividend investing is straightforward, the real challenge lies in identifying and selecting the right dividend stocks. Here are some common hurdles dividend investors face:

Market Volatility

Stock prices can be highly volatile, which means that even established dividend-paying companies may experience fluctuations in their stock prices. This can affect your overall returns if you need to sell stocks during a market downturn.

Dividend Cuts

Some companies may reduce or eliminate their dividend payouts during challenging economic times. This situation can negatively impact your cash flow if you heavily depend on dividends to cover your living expenses.

Information Overload

The stock market is expansive, encompassing thousands of publicly traded companies. Researching each one individually can be overwhelming and time-consuming.

Changing Dividend Yields

The concept of dividend yields, which quantifies the yearly dividend earnings about the stock's current value, can undergo shifts in response to fluctuations in stock prices. Elevated dividend yields might raise concerns when they coincide with a significant drop in the stock's price.

These challenges underscore the importance of using stock screeners to streamline the process of identifying suitable dividend investments.

The Role of Stock Screeners

Stock screeners represent potent instruments that enable investors to refine and reduce the expansive array of stocks according to particular criteria. When it comes to dividend investing, you can use stock screeners to identify stocks that meet your income and growth objectives. Here's how stock screeners can assist dividend investors:

Filtering for Dividend Stocks

Stock screeners can be set to filter out stocks that do not pay dividends or have a history of inconsistent payouts. This eliminates a significant portion of the stock market, focusing your attention on dividend-paying companies.

Sorting by Yield

You can sort the results by dividend yield, helping you identify stocks with higher income potential. However, it's essential to strike a balance between yield and sustainability, as excessively high yields may be a red flag.

Evaluating Dividend Growth

Many stock screeners provide information on a company's dividend history, including the number of consecutive years it has increased its dividend. This helps identify companies with a track record of consistent dividend growth.

Analyzing Fundamental Metrics

Beyond dividends, stock screeners can help you assess other fundamental metrics, such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, debt levels, and earnings growth. These factors can provide insights into a company's overall financial health.

Using Stock Screeners Effectively

To illustrate how to use stock screeners effectively, let's consider an example using a popular stock screening tool like Finviz. Suppose you are a dividend investor looking for high-yield stocks with consistent payouts. Here's a step-by-step guide to using a stock screener:

Visit Finviz.com: Start by navigating to the Finviz website, which offers a free and user-friendly stock screener.

Set Dividend Criteria: Under the "Descriptive" tab, you can specify dividend criteria. For instance, you can set a minimum dividend yield of 4% to focus on higher-yield stocks. You can also filter for stocks with a positive dividend growth rate.

Apply Additional Filters: To refine your search, you can add more filters. For example, you might want to screen for stocks with a minimum market capitalization to ensure you are looking at established companies. You can also set a maximum debt-to-equity ratio to assess financial stability.

Review Results: After applying your filters, review the list of stocks that meet your criteria. Pay attention to dividend yield, dividend growth history, and other relevant financial metrics.

Research Further: While the stock screener can help you identify potential candidates, it's essential to conduct further research. Look into the company's financial statements, earnings reports, and news to get a comprehensive view.

Real-Life Example: Coca-Cola (KO)

As a practical example, let's consider Coca-Cola (KO), a well-known dividend-paying stock. Using a stock screener like Finviz with the following criteria:

Minimum Dividend Yield: 3% Minimum Market Capitalization: $100 billion Positive Dividend Growth Rate

Coca-Cola meets these criteria, with a current dividend yield of approximately 3.2%, a market capitalization of over $250 billion, and a consistent history of dividend increases. Further research into Coca-Cola's financials and brand stability may confirm its suitability as a dividend investment.

Conclusion

Dividend investing can be a valuable strategy for investors seeking income and long-term growth. However, identifying the right dividend stocks can be challenging due to market volatility and other factors. Stock screeners serve as invaluable tools for dividend investors, allowing them to filter and narrow down their investment choices based on specific criteria such as dividend yield, growth history, and financial stability.

When using stock screeners, it's crucial to strike a balance between yield and sustainability, as excessively high yields may come with increased risk. Additionally, conducting thorough research beyond what stock screeners provide is essential to make informed investment decisions.

By leveraging stock screeners effectively and combining them with comprehensive research, dividend investors can build a portfolio of high-yield stocks with consistent payouts, helping them achieve their financial goals and secure a reliable income stream for years to come.

By Konstantin Rabin of Stock Screener Website