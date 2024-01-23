STOCKS

It’s a critical week of earnings reports, with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Lam Research (LRCX), Tesla (TSLA), American Express (AXP), Intel Corp (INTC), and more reporting, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

The Nasdaq is kissing new highs, and the semiconductors (especially Nvidia) remain on fire. The ten-year treasury index hit resistance and is falling lower, and Microsoft finally hit my $400 price target. So, what should you look for this week?

Well, Tesla is certainly in focus, along with Netflix. I’d argue these two companies are the two most important companies to report earnings this week. They can either throw cold water on this rally or light another firecracker underneath it.

Which will it be?

For this video newsletter, I decided to take a close look at Tesla, including bullish, bearish, and neutral earnings possibilities. Want to learn more? Check out the video below:

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.