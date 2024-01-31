OPTIONS

I sent out a request asking what kind of videos would be most helpful. One topic that was highly requested was Trade Review videos, in which I explain how and why trades work out, and how to manage them, states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

Since it is a critical earnings week, I thought I’d send you a Trade Review video on my earnings trade on Las Vegas Sands (LVS) last week. For this ticker, I made a neutral bet because the ticker was inconsistent with earnings responses, trading up half of the time and down half of the time. The move that was being priced in was also on the high side, compared to how it normally moves. This allowed me to sell a neutral iron condor, and buy it back the next day for a profit.

Want to learn more about how to set up these trades? Check out the Trade Review video below:

Learn more about Danielle Shay at Fivestartrader.com.