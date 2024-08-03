TRADING TOOLS

Another day, another video. In today’s Trade Review episode, I discussed taking profits on IBM in addition to managing what was a loser in Microsoft (MSFT), states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

MSFT has bounced back today, but it’s still a useful explanation of support zones when you’re in a losing trade. This video demonstrates how you can still double your money on butterflies even if the trade still has time. It also explains how to manage a trade when you're losing money.

