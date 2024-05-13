OPTIONS

05/13/2024 10:00 am EST • 1 min read

In this Trade Review video, I cover my 100% winner which was a directional butterfly in Amazon (AMZN), states Danielle Shay of Fivestartrader.com.

I traded this ticker due to a combination of a technical plus fundamental setup, where I had a solid entry with an edge. In the video, I explain how I used the options chain and a technical setup to construct the trade, and how and why I decided to close it out. This is one of my favorite trading setups which I apply all the time using butterflies! Check out the video to learn more.

